LS polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Palakkad on Tuesday
In a bid to garner support for the NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a roadshow here on Tuesday, party sources said here.
The roadshow is scheduled to commence at 8.30 am from Kottamaidan anchuvilakku, proceeding towards the Head Post Office in the town, they said.
Ahead of Modi's roadshow, the BJP is scheduled to host a bike rally in the town today evening.
Modi's Palakkad roadshow follows his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies. Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister had said that ''The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala'' in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and attacked the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF, alleging that the people of the state have endured hardship under governments plagued by corruption and incompetence.
