LS polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Palakkad on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow in Palakkad, Kerala to gather support for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This roadshow will start at Kottamaidan anchuvilakku and proceed to the Head Post Office in the town. A bike rally will also be hosted by the BJP ahead of Modi's roadshow. Modi had recently attended a public meeting in Pathanamthitta where he urged support for NDA candidates in southern Kerala. He criticized the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF, accusing them of corruption and incompetence. Modi expressed confidence that the Lotus symbol (BJP) will succeed in Kerala.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to garner support for the NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a roadshow here on Tuesday, party sources said here.

The roadshow is scheduled to commence at 8.30 am from Kottamaidan anchuvilakku, proceeding towards the Head Post Office in the town, they said.

Ahead of Modi's roadshow, the BJP is scheduled to host a bike rally in the town today evening.

Modi's Palakkad roadshow follows his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies. Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister had said that ''The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala'' in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and attacked the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF, alleging that the people of the state have endured hardship under governments plagued by corruption and incompetence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

