"Soul, integrity of EVMs traded to the King": Rahul takes veiled dig at PM Modi as 'Nyay Yatra' draws to a close

At a show of strength along with partners in the INDIA bloc, marking the culmination of his 63-day 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre saying that the Opposition was fighting the might of the state. Taking a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul, endorsing the remark of an INDIA leader who spoke before him, said, "It is true that the soul of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi)."

He alleged that a senior Congress leader, who recently quit the party visited his mother Sonia Gandhi and broke down saying he did not want to go to jail. "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said.

"A senior leader in Maharashtra, who left the Congress recently, went crying to my mother saying, 'Sonia-ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail'. Thousands of people are being similarly threatened," the Congress MP claimed. Later, speaking at the rally, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Rahul's refrain, saying that the 'Shakti' that the Opposition is fighting against comes from the 'RSS' (BJP's ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and 'Manuvaad' (Brahmanism or Brahmanical clout).

"Carrying forward what Rahul-ji said, I can say without any hesitation that the 'Shakti' that Modi-ji wields comes from the RSS and Manuvaad. They want to crush us (Opposition) using this Shakti," Kharge said. Earlier, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed the gathering, saying, "As we all know, Mahatma Gandhi gave the 'Quit India' call during the British rule. From this city, we (INDIA bloc) are giving a call to oust the BJP from power."

Another prominent ally of the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in praise of Rahul's yatra, saying, "Rahul-ji undertook the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to save our Constitution, restore brotherhood and defeat hatred. For this, I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to him and the Congress." Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, also praised Rahul, saying, "They (BJP) are scared of your surname--Gandhi. Today I can see an assembly of people, representing representing diverse thoughts and ideas, here. This, let me tell you, is the India that we all love and take pride in. The election dates have been announced and you have been vested with the most powerful weapon by our Constitution--the right to vote."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh mocked the INDIA rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, saying it was little more than a 'photo opportunity' for the leaders of the 'INDI-alliance'. "A photo session, which commenced in Patna, ended in Mumbai today," Giriraj said, in a mocking reference to the inaugural meeting of the Opposition alliance in Patna. (ANI)

