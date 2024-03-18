RJD, JD(U) trade charges over electoral bonds

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and his arch-rival Lalu Prasad's RJD on Monday traded charges over money received through electoral bonds, accusing each other of corruption.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjai Tiwari targeted the chief minister's party over reported disclosure to the Election Commission that ''a bunch of papers'', which turned out to be electoral bonds worth Rs 10 crore, were handed over at the JD(U) office here, in April 2019, by an unknown person.

Tiwari said, ''The submission makes it clear that while the BJP has itself indulged in corruption through electoral bonds, it has also helped its allies get pecuniary benefits. BJP and JD(U) were in alliance in 2019.'' JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, whose party snapped ties with RJD two months ago, after sharing power for nearly a year and a half, shot back.

He alleged, ''The RJD owes an explanation with regard to the discrepancy in data disclosed to before the EC by State Bank of India and figures revealed by the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).

''According to ADR, the RJD received Rs 2.5 crore in electoral bonds during a period when, as per the data made available to EC by the SBI, the party had got Rs 4.5 crore. At least the figures disclosed by the JD(U) can be reconciled. It is the RJD which needs to come clean on its shady deals,'' he added.

