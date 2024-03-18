Left Menu

RJD, JD(U) trade charges over electoral bonds

BJP and JDU were in alliance in 2019. JDU chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, whose party snapped ties with RJD two months ago, after sharing power for nearly a year and a half, shot back.He alleged, The RJD owes an explanation with regard to the discrepancy in data disclosed to before the EC by State Bank of India and figures revealed by the ADR Association for Democratic Reforms.According to ADR, the RJD received Rs 2.5 crore in electoral bonds during a period when, as per the data made available to EC by the SBI, the party had got Rs 4.5 crore.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:58 IST
RJD, JD(U) trade charges over electoral bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and his arch-rival Lalu Prasad's RJD on Monday traded charges over money received through electoral bonds, accusing each other of corruption.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjai Tiwari targeted the chief minister's party over reported disclosure to the Election Commission that ''a bunch of papers'', which turned out to be electoral bonds worth Rs 10 crore, were handed over at the JD(U) office here, in April 2019, by an unknown person.

Tiwari said, ''The submission makes it clear that while the BJP has itself indulged in corruption through electoral bonds, it has also helped its allies get pecuniary benefits. BJP and JD(U) were in alliance in 2019.'' JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, whose party snapped ties with RJD two months ago, after sharing power for nearly a year and a half, shot back.

He alleged, ''The RJD owes an explanation with regard to the discrepancy in data disclosed to before the EC by State Bank of India and figures revealed by the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).

''According to ADR, the RJD received Rs 2.5 crore in electoral bonds during a period when, as per the data made available to EC by the SBI, the party had got Rs 4.5 crore. At least the figures disclosed by the JD(U) can be reconciled. It is the RJD which needs to come clean on its shady deals,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024