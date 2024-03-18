"Those insulting our goddesses should be jailed": Acharya Satyendra Das condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark in Maharashtra. Acharya Satyendra said that these kind of comments by the party leaders is a reason, why the party is downgrading.

Condemning the Congress MP over his comments, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "This is the reason, why the party's condition is deteriorating, because it is a Hindu Virodhi party. Bharat is a Hindu majority state, if they make these kinds of comments, who is going to stand with them?" "Nari Shakti is a pride of Hindu Dharma, Sanatan Dharma. This is condemnable. The leader who speaks against our gods and goddesses should be sent to jail," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of EVMs, to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

In a direct attack at the Congress MP over his 'fight against Shakti' remark, BJP's Amit Malviya, in a post on X, wrote, "Hindus worship Maa Durga. She is Shakti. We don't fight Shakti. Since times immemorial, Asuras have tried fighting Shakti, only to be destroyed." On Rahul Gandhi's remark, questioning the integrity of the EVM's, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "When they (opposition) lose, they blame EVM. When they won in Karnataka & Kerala the machine (EVM) was not a problem. Wherever PM Modi wins they say that there is a problem with the EVM machines. In case of defeat, they have to blame someone, and then they blame EVM." (ANI)

