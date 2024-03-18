Left Menu

French foreign ministry: Russian elections took place in context of repression in civil society

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 14:26 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in a context of repression within civil society and the conditions for a free and democratic election were not respected, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also praised in the statement the courage of "the many Russian citizens who peacefully protested against this attack on their fundamental political rights."

President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

