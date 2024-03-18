Left Menu

Tamilisai Soundararajan steps down as Telangana Governor

Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday resigned from her post

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:12 IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan resinged as Telangana Governor on Monday (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday resigned from her post. There is speculation that she may contest the Lok Sabha poll from South Chennai or a constituency in South Tamil Nadu

Soundararajan was sworn in as Telangana Governor in November 2019 and was later given additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry. She was earlier a spokesperson of Tamil Nadu BJP from 2007 to 2010. She has held several organisational responsibilities in the party. (ANI)

