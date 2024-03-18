Left Menu

Former Congress MLA, RLP leader join BJP in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 19:19 IST
Former Congress MLA Ramlal Meghwal and RLP leader Vikram Singh Gurjar joined the BJP in Rajasthan on Monday.

Meghwal and Gurjar joined the party in the presence of Arun Chaturvedi, the BJP's former state unit president, and Jogeshwar Garg, its chief whip in the assembly.

Meghwal, a former Congress MLA from Jalore, Gurjar, who had contested the 2023 assembly elections from Deoli-Uniara on a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) ticket, and others took membership of the BJP, the party said in a statement.

Gurjar was earlier with the Congress before switching to the RLP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Chaturvedi said the life of the common man has become easier during the 10 years of ''good governance'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds of public welfare schemes are being run to uplift the marginalised sections.

Due to the governance provided by the BJP dispensation, leaders of opposition parties are expressing faith in the party and joining it, he said.

