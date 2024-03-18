BJP MLAs reply to show-cause notices for contempt and breach of privilege

Served show-cause notices of contempt of House and breach of privilege for creating ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha on February 28, the nine BJP legislators on Monday filed their replies and also presented their case before Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The show-cause notices were issued on the complaint of Congress MLA Ajay Solanki to Vipin Parmar, a former Speaker, former BJP state president Satpal Satti, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Surender Shourie, Deep Raj, Trilok Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi, and Lokender Kumar on March 13 and they were asked to file the reply by March 18.

After filing the reply, Vipin Parmar said that all the MLAs have given detailed replies and also individually presented their views before the speaker and are now waiting for the reply of the speaker.

The assembly was adjourned on February 28 and we received the notice of contempt and breach of privilege on March 14 and we have replied to the notices, he added.

The complaint said that the speaker gave a ruling under Rule 319 of the Rules of business on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for suspending 15 BJP MLAs.

Nine of the suspended MLAs ''under a premeditated design intentionally raised slogans'' and reached the well of the House violating Rule 299 of the Rules of Business and Conduct of Business Himachal Pradesh Assembly and made derogatory remarks against the chair, it added.

The speaker sought written comments on the matter from the nine BJP MLAs.

Causing disruption in the House and obstructing proceedings of the House calls for Contempt action against the said Members under Article 194 of the Constitution read with Rules 299, 321, 323 of The Rules, the complainant said.

The complaint also alleged flagrant violation of the Conduct Rules, prescribed under 299 of The Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 1973, by the said members during the budget session on February 28.

They violated the sanctity of the House by indulging in sloganeering, intimidation, commotion and putting the personal safety of the speaker as well as of other members of Legislative Assembly at risk, the complaint said.

