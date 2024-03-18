"Current J-K administration don't want democracy to be re-established here": Omar Abdullah

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the current administration in Jammu and Kashmir has sabotaged the idea of simultaneous elections in the Union Territory as they don't want democracy to be re-established in the region. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had earlier informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held after the Lok Sabha elections. It is currently under the President's Rule.

Addressing the reporters in Kulgam, Omar Abdullah said, "We wanted both the elections (the Lok Sabha and J-K assembly elections) to be held together, but it's not going to happen. Those who are currently ruling the state have sabotaged it. They don't want democracy to be re-established here. But thanks to the Supreme Court, as per its order, the state assembly elections are to be concluded before September 30 and the Election Commission has also given assurances." Earlier on March 16, the Chief Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls and State Legislative Assembly elections in four states.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that all political parties had requested the ECI to conduct an assembly election with Lok Sabha polls, but security agencies advised that it would not be possible to provide security. "But we are seriously thinking of conducting polls in JK after the Lok Sabha polls. JK will be the first state to go in the election after the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday also requested the Election Commission and the Centre to hold the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir one month after the Lok Sabha elections. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19. The polling will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and June 1 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the model code of conduct comes into force immediately. The polling in J-K will be held on five Lok Sabha seats in five phases from Phase 1 to 5 - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 2. (ANI)

