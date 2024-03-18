Jai Ram Thakur alleges violation of Model Code of Conduct in Himachal Pradesh

Leader of the opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, has alleged that the ruling Congress party violated the Model Code of Conduct in the state. He accused the state government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in distributing and filling out the forms for the Rs 1,500 honorarium announced to women in the state. After the ECI's order to shift the home secretary of Himachal Pradesh along with five other states, Thakur said that this has also raised questions about the working of the state government.

"The Election Commission of India has taken action to shift the officials we shall have to follow. This also raises the question of the government, as far as the complaint is concerned, we have lodged a complaint on the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The government is also filling out the forms for the Rs 1,500 honorarium for women, which is a gross violation of MCC. We want a fair election," Thakur told ANI. He further alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government was trying to mislead women in the state.

"During the assembly election, they tried to mislead the people and now they are trying to mislead women. In these forms, they have put the pictures of the Chief Minister and Indira Gandhi which again are a violation of the Code of Conduct," he further added. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the poll code.

Bypolls will be held in six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on June 1, coinciding with the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, on the vacancies that arose due to the disqualification of six Congress MLAs who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election last month and defied the party whip in the House during cut motion. The announcement about the bypolls on 26 assembly seats across various states was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference on Saturday to announce the schedule of Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

