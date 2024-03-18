Left Menu

US says Haitian stakeholders close to finalizing membership of transition council

Updated: 18-03-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:20 IST
Haitian stakeholders are "very close" to finalizing membership to the Haitian transitional council and remain in active discussions with the leaders of Caribbean Community (CARICOM), State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"I expect them to have an update, hopefully, as soon as today," Patel said. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced last week that he would step down once the council, made up of seven voting members and two observers from different political coalitions and sectors of society, was in place.

