Govt notifies resignation of Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:00 IST
The government has notified the resignation of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who quit as a judge of the Calcutta High Court earlier this month.

After resigning as judge on March 5, Justice Gangopadhyay had said that he would be joining the BJP as it was the only means to fight a ''corrupt'' and ''goon-infested'' Trinamool Congress.

Resignations of Supreme Court and high court judges are accepted immediately but the Union law ministry issues a notification to make it public.

''Shri Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Calcutta High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 05.03.2024 (Forenoon),'' the notification issued on Sunday said.

