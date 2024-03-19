Left Menu

White House to host trilateral summit with Philippines, Japan on April 11

US President Joe Biden will host a trilateral summit with Filipino President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on April 11 at the White House. The leaders will discuss economic relations, democratic values, Indo-Pacific security, and cooperation on clean energy and climate. Biden will also meet with Marcos to strengthen US-Philippines relations.

White House to host trilateral summit with Philippines, Japan on April 11
US President Joe Biden will host a trilateral summit with his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on April 11 at the White House, a presidential spokesperson has said.

During the first-ever trilateral summit between these countries, the leaders will advance a partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

''The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan. At the summit, the three leaders will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,'' she said.

''In addition, Biden will host Marcos for a meeting at the White House on April 11 to review the historic momentum in US-Philippines relations and discuss efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties, and human rights and democracy,'' she said.

''The President will emphasise the US commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,'' Jean-Pierre said.

