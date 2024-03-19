Left Menu

BJP MLA resigns from Gujarat assembly ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the state assembly.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketan Inamdar on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the state assembly. Inamdar, the three-term MLA from Savli seat in Vadodara district, submitted his resignation to legislative assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

In the letter, Inamdar said he was resigning after listening to his ''inner voice'', without elaborating further.

Inamdar first won the 2012 assembly election as an independent candidate. He later joined the BJP and won twice in 2017 and 2022.

Earlier also, he announced his resignation as an MLA in January 2020, but it was not accepted by the speaker.

Inamdar had then claimed senior government officials and ministers were ignoring him and his constituency and that many MLAs in the saffron party were feeling ''frustrated'' like him.

The BJP currently has 156 out of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on May 7 and vote counting will be held on June 4.

