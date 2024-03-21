Algeria president sets presidential election for Sept 7

Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to hold presidential election on Sept. 7, the presidency said on Thursday.

Tebboune was elected in December 2019 for a five-year term and can run for a second and final term, according to the Algerian constitution. Last year, parliament members urged him to do so. He has not officially announced his candidacy yet.

