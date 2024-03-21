Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:44 IST
LS polls: Congress announces 5 more candidates from Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday announced five more candidates from Rajasthan, including AICC secretary Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya's wife Urmila Jain from Jhalwar-Baran seat, for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has left the Sikar parliamentary seat for the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

All five Congress candidates are fresh faces and will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

Apart from Indora and Urmila Jain, the other candidates include Congress leader and chairman of a private university Sunil Sharma from Jaipur city, Sangeeta Beniwal from Pali and Umeda Ram Beniwal from Barmer.

Umeda Ram Beniwal had earlier contested the assembly election on a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) ticket and had recently joined the Congress. Sangeeta Beniwal was the chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The party on March 12 announced the names of 10 candidates from Rajasthan while the BJP has declared the names of 15 candidates.

Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

