Left Menu

Puducherry sitting MP Vaithilingam re-fielded as Congress nominee in Lok Sabha poll

The Congress has renominated sitting MP V Vaithilingam from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency for the April 19 polls, sources said.Vaithilingam 74 was PWD Minister here in 1985 and was Leader of Opposition in the territorial assembly between 1990 and 1991.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:52 IST
Puducherry sitting MP Vaithilingam re-fielded as Congress nominee in Lok Sabha poll
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has renominated sitting MP V Vaithilingam from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency for the April 19 polls, sources said.

Vaithilingam (74) was PWD Minister here in 1985 and was Leader of Opposition in the territorial assembly between 1990 and 1991. He was Chief Minister of Puducherry between 1991-1996 and from 2008 to 2011. He became Speaker of the Assembly in 2016 and quit the MLA post to successfully contest the Lok Sabha poll in 2019.

Congress is part of INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK, Left parties and the VCK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024