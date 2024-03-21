Puducherry sitting MP Vaithilingam re-fielded as Congress nominee in Lok Sabha poll
The Congress has renominated sitting MP V Vaithilingam from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency for the April 19 polls, sources said.Vaithilingam 74 was PWD Minister here in 1985 and was Leader of Opposition in the territorial assembly between 1990 and 1991.
Vaithilingam (74) was PWD Minister here in 1985 and was Leader of Opposition in the territorial assembly between 1990 and 1991. He was Chief Minister of Puducherry between 1991-1996 and from 2008 to 2011. He became Speaker of the Assembly in 2016 and quit the MLA post to successfully contest the Lok Sabha poll in 2019.
Congress is part of INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK, Left parties and the VCK.
