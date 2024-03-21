Uddhav declares wrestler Chandrahar Patil's name for Sangli LS seat

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:25 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said wrestler Chandrahar Patil will be his party's candidate from Sangli Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra.

Thackeray announced the name of Patil, who has won the state's top wrestling competition 'Maharashtra Kesari' two times, at a rally in Sangli.

''Today I am announcing the candidature of Chandrahar Patil. He will contest the election on the symbol of 'mashaal' (torch). I have given this 'mard' who is ready to fight for you. You (party workers) are the real 'gada' ( blunt mace ) for him,'' Thackeray said.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, Congress MLA from Jat, Vikramsinh Sawant, had said his party would boycott Thackeray's rally due to the impasse over Sangli Lok Sabha seat.

''Sangli seat has always been with the Congress. We are of the opinion that Congress should get this seat and we have conveyed it to our seniors. Since the Shiv Sena (UBT) has unilaterally declared its candidate, we will not attend this rally.'' Sawant had said.

