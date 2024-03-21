Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin condemn arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and NCP-SCP leader and MP Supriya Sule condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday. Taking to X, Sharad Pawar said, "Strongly condemn the vindictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which the BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal."

Taking to X, CM Stalin hit out at the BJP and said that the BJP had sunk to despicable depths with the arrest of CM Kejriwal following the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. CM Stalin said, "Ahead of Elections 2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother Hemant Soren (JMM)."

He stated that this relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP government explained the tyranny while none of the BJP leaders faced scrutiny. "Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP government smacks of a desperate witch-hunt. This tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking the BJP's true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the INDIA alliance's march to victory," he added.

MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule expressed her solidarity with CM Arvind Kejriwal. "I stand in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal ji. This is yet another politically motivated arrest by the ED at the behest of the BJP Government to suppress the voice of the opposition and undermine the electorate at large. We are resilient and united in our fight for constitutional democracy," she said.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said they had moved the Supreme Court for quashing Kejriwal's arrest and have sought an urgent hearing. Earlier, an Enforcement Directorate team arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case. The team conducted a search operation at his residence, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate team reached his residence for questioning hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case. AAP workers also staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Denying him interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case, the Delhi HC ruled that, in this state, it was not inclined to do so.

The court passed down the directive during the hearing on a plea by the AAP supremo, urging coercive action against him in connection with the excise policy case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha called the ED's move a conspiracy to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister just before the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

