Three sitting MLAs, one former MP in Congress list of candidates for 11 LS seats in Gujarat

Three sitting MLAs, one former Member of Parliament and three ex- legislators figure in the list of candidates declared by the Congress on Thursday night for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

With this, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 17 seats in Gujarat, where it will contest 24 of the 26 constituencies.

For the high-profile Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has chosen Sonal Patel to taken on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been renominated by the BJP for a second term.

Patel is an architect by profession and had earlier served as president of the Gujarat Congress women's wing.

MLA from Anklav in Anand district and leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Amit Chavda, has been nominated from the Anand Lok Sabha seat, while Lunawada legislator Gulabsinh Chauhan has been fielded by the party from Panchmahal.

Tribal leader and MLA Tushar Chaudhary, who represents the Khedbrahma (ST) seat in the assembly, will fight from Sabarkantha, which is an unreserved constituency.

For Chhota Udepur, a tribal reserved seat, the Congress has nominated former MLA and ex-Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Sukhram Rathva. Former MP Prabha Taviyad will be in the fray from the Dahod (ST) seat.

The opposition party has fielded former MLA of Kapadvanj Kalusinh Dabhi from Kheda, while ex- MLA of Siddhpur Chandanji Thakor has been given ticket from the Patan Lok Sabha seat.

Jenny Thummar, daughter of former MP Virji Thummar and currently serving as president of the Gujarat Congress women's wing, has been selected to fight from Amreli.

For Surat, the Congress has nominated former corporator Nilesh Kumbhai. A young Patidar face, JP Marvia, an elected member of Jamnagar district panchayat, has been fielded by the party from Jamnagar.

Of the 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat, the Congress has given Bhavnagar and Bharuch to the AAP, its ally in the INDIA bloc.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 17 seats. The party had given ticket to its national spokesperson Rohan Gupta from Ahmedabad East, but he later withdrew from the race.

The grand old party had failed to win any seat in the 2019 polls.

The ruling BJP has announced 22 candidates so far in Gujarat, which will vote in a single phase on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)