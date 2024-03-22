Left Menu

Kejriwal's arrest a systematic, planned move by BJP to muzzle Oppn voices: NCP(SP)

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:01 IST
Kejriwal's arrest a systematic, planned move by BJP to muzzle Oppn voices: NCP(SP)
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Thursday said the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a systematic and planned move by the BJP to muzzle the voices of opposition leaders and keep them away from campaigning in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto said leaders like Kejriwal have been targeted because they are highlighting the ''misdeeds'' of the BJP.

The highlighting of misdeeds during campaigning will affect the votes of the BJP and, therefore, the ruling party is making sure these leaders are not present during the campaigning, he claimed.

''The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a systematic planned move by the BJP to muzzle the voices of opposition leaders and keep them away from campaigning in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election,'' Crasto said.

He said Kejriwal's arrest is nothing but mockery of democracy by the BJP.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024