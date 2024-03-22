Left Menu

Firm gave BJP Rs 25 cr in electoral bonds after director's arrest in excise policy case: Bharadwaj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 11:27 IST
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday claimed that a pharmacy firm paid Rs 25 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds after its director was arrested in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj also said that there was a threat to the life of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.

''It is being repeatedly said that there is threat to the life of Kejriwal who has been arrested without any evidence,'' Bharadwaj said.

A Hyderabad-based Pharma company whose director was arrested by ED in the excise policy case paid Rs 25 crore in electoral bonds to the BJP in November 2022, he alleged.

''So the money trail and proceeds of crime in this excise case are heading to the BJP,'' he said.

The minister said there was no evidence of any money trail or proceeds of crimes against AAP and Kejriwal as was being charged.

Bharadwaj said the manner in which Kejriwal was arrested is ''inhuman''. He added that the chief minister's family members, including elderly parents, were not being allowed to meet their relatives or AAP leaders since Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

