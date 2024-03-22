Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:13 IST
Kolkata: BJP takes out candlelight rally in memory of building collapse victims
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday led a candlelight procession of the BJP at Garden Reach area in the city in memory of those who lost their lives in an under-construction building collapse in the area.

Adhikari, his party colleague Indranil Khan and around 100 others marched in and around the locality in south-west Kolkata.

The BJP leader had on Thursday filed an application under RTI over the building collapse.

''In the aftermath of the Garden Reach tragedy, the unpreparedness of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has totally been exposed. As a responsible leader of the opposition, I have initiated the process of data compilation," he had posted on X.

The under-construction five-storey building in the city's western fringes collapsed early Monday, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring 17 more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

