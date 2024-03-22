Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL107 ED-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD CHARGES **** Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money laundering by AAP: ED New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal ''used'' the post of chief minister of Delhi to facilitate money laundering by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a ''major beneficiary'' of the proceeds of crimes generated in the alleged liquor scam case, the ED claimed Friday. **** DEL112 KEJRIWAL-ARREST LD PROTEST **** AAP takes to streets against party chief's arrest; Kejriwal says life dedicated to nation New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Be it inside jail or outside, his life is dedicated to the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as hundreds of AAP workers and leaders took the streets against the BJP over his arrest, raising slogans of ''Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain'' and ''tyranny won't last''. **** DEL110 DL-KEJRIWAL-COURT-SUBMISSION **** No material to show wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of proceeds by Kejriwal: Lawyer New Delhi: Arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer on Friday told a Delhi court that there was ''no material'' or ''evidence'' to show any wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of any proceeds by the AAP supremo. **** DEL99 INDIA BLOC-EC **** INDIA bloc leaders rap EC's door, allege misuse of central agencies New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, a delegation of leaders of the INDIA bloc parties approached the Election Commission of India alleging ''unrelenting, blatant and illegal deployment of Central Agencies'' by the ruling BJP to stifle the opposition parties.**** DEL102 ELECTORAL BONDS-PETITIONERS **** 41 companies facing probe by central agencies gave Rs 2,471 crore to BJP through electoral bonds: Petitioners New Delhi: Forty-one companies facing probe by the CBI, ED and the I-T Department gave Rs 2,471 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, and Rs 1,698 crore of it was donated after raids by these agencies, civil society activists who challenged the poll funding scheme in the Supreme Court claimed on Friday. **** DEL84 RAMESH-POLLS **** History of 2004 will repeat itself 20 years later: Jairam Ramesh on LS polls New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday rejected the BJP's claims that the 2024 poll results are a foregone conclusion, saying ''tiger mein abhi bahut jaan hai'' and the opposition bloc will repeat the history of 2004 when the saffron party was unseated from power despite its 'India Shining' campaign. **** BOM28 MP-BHOJSHALA-3RDLD SURVEY **** ASI starts court-ordered survey of disputed Bhojshala complex in MP's Dhar district Dhar (MP): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday conducted survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and made preparations for using carbon-dating equipment, officials said here. **** CAL35 ELECTIONS-OD-BJD **** Will filed candidates in all 21 LS and 147 assembly seats in Odisha, says BJD Bhubaneswar: Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced that it will field candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in the state. **** LEGAL LGD80 DL-5THLD-COURT-KEJRIWAL **** Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28 New Delhi: A court here on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. **** BUSINESS DEL104 BIZ-ELECTORAL BONDS-MEGHA ENGINEERING **** Megha Engineering electoral bond purchases close to bagging contracts for major projects New Delhi: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd made a number of electoral bond purchases close to the date of bagging crucial projects, including the all-weather Zojila tunnel that is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. **** DEL101 BIZ-ELECTORAL BONDS-AUROBINDO PHARMA **** Aurobindo Pharma bought electoral bonds worth Rs 52 cr, BJP biggest beneficiary New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma, one of whose directors was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, had bought electoral bonds for a total of Rs 52 crore with more than half of it going to the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to data released by the Election Commission. **** FOREIGN FGN58 PM-2NDLDALL BHUTAN **** India to stand by Bhutan's quest for development: PM Modi assures top leadership Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Bhutan's top leadership that India will stand by the Himalayan kingdom in its quest for development and that their unique bilateral ties would create avenues for greater cooperation in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors. **** FGN45 PM-BHUTAN-LD HONOUR **** PM Modi bestowed Bhutan's highest civilian award 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received Bhutan's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo,' making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour. ****

