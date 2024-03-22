UN aid chief says need Israel to lift all impediments to Gaza aid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:56 IST
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire and said Israel needs to lift all impediments to aid distribution to Gazans.
"Limits to aid distribution within Gaza are set by those who block the movements of convoys meant to feed tens of thousands of critically hungry people," Griffiths said in a post on social media platform X.
