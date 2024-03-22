ZPM yet to decide whether to join NDA or INDIA

Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:17 IST
Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement on Friday said it is yet to take a call on joining the BJP-led NDA or the Congress-headed INDIA, ZPM Lok Sabha poll candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha said on Friday. Formed by several minor parties in 2017, the ZPM, which received registration from the Election Commission in July 2019, has no link to either the NDA or INDIA.

It has come to power in the northeastern state last year.

Vanlalhmangaiha filed his nomination for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state before Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar on Friday.

The ZPM is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own although it had fought the previous elections in 2019 jointly with the Congress.

To a question from reporters, Vanlalhmangaiha said, ''If I am elected, our party's high command will decide my position whether I will be on the NDA or the INDIA side.'' Earlier, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had said that his party opted to remain independent and free from control of any alliance at the Centre. Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held on April 19.

Main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday named its sitting Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena as the party nominee for the Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, the Congress nominated retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama for the Lok Sabha seat.

