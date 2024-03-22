BJP to extend support to NPP candidates in Meghalaya for LS polls

In a boost to the ruling National People's Party in Meghalaya, the BJP announced its support to both NPP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, officials said Friday.

The decision in this regard was taken by the BJP's highest decision-making authority headed by party president J P Nadda, they said.

''As per the instructions of the Honble National President @BJP4India, Shri @JPNadda JI, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPP in both seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in outer Manipur constituency and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing Parliamentary elections 2024," national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on X.

A total of six candidates have applied for tickets to contest from both the Shillong and Tura seats in Meghalaya, including cabinet minister A L Hek, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)