Left Menu

BJP to extend support to NPP candidates in Meghalaya for LS polls

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:18 IST
BJP to extend support to NPP candidates in Meghalaya for LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a boost to the ruling National People's Party in Meghalaya, the BJP announced its support to both NPP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, officials said Friday.

The decision in this regard was taken by the BJP's highest decision-making authority headed by party president J P Nadda, they said.

''As per the instructions of the Honble National President @BJP4India, Shri @JPNadda JI, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPP in both seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in outer Manipur constituency and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing Parliamentary elections 2024," national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on X.

A total of six candidates have applied for tickets to contest from both the Shillong and Tura seats in Meghalaya, including cabinet minister A L Hek, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024