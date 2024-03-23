Left Menu

Emergency like conditions in the country, democracy under threat: HP Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress accuses BJP of creating "undeclared emergency" in India, condemning freezing of party bank accounts and arrest of opposition leaders. Congress spokesperson Rathore claims democracy and Constitution under threat, BJP trying to destabilize Congress government in Himachal. Alleges PM Modi failed to fulfill promises from last elections, BJP hiding electoral bond details. Ready to fight against injustice in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mentions recent arrests of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren as central government excesses.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2024 18:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday alleged that there is an ''undeclared emergency'' in the country as it condemned the freezing of bank accounts of the party and arresting of opposition leaders.

''An undeclared emergency like situation is prevailing in the country and democracy and the Constitution are under threat,'' Congress spokesperson and former party state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said in a press conference here.

''Bank accounts of opposition parties are being seized, opposition leaders are being arrested to muzzle their voices and investigating agencies are being misused,'' he said.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress government in Himachal but such tactics will never succeed.

Rathore said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil any of the promises of the 'vision document' he had presented to the country in the last elections. The income of farmers was not doubled, neither employment was given to two crore youth every year, nor black money was brought from abroad, he said.

Rathore alleged that the BJP, which got Rs 12,145 crore through electoral bonds, was trying to hide this money until the Supreme Court intervened and SBI had to reveal the bonds' details.

He said the Congress is ready to make ''any sacrifice'' in its fight against injustice, and upcoming Lok Sabha elections will give a new direction to the country with the INDIA bloc forming the government.

He also referred to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED on Thursday and that of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren before him as excesses of the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

