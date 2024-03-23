Left Menu

Bengal: Youth's body found, BJP claims deceased belonged to saffron camp

The discovery of a youths body in a paddy field in West Bengals Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday triggered a war of words between the TMC and BJP, with the saffron party claiming that the deceased was affiliated with their party.The body of Santanu Bera 27, which was found in an open field in Poporpara area of Pingla under Kharagpur local police station, has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death, a police officer said.Santanus father claimed that his son was a BJP activist and had been missing since Friday night.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:58 IST
Bengal: Youth's body found, BJP claims deceased belonged to saffron camp
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of a youth's body in a paddy field in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday triggered a war of words between the TMC and BJP, with the saffron party claiming that the deceased was affiliated with their party.

The body of Santanu Bera (27), which was found in an open field in Poporpara area of Pingla under Kharagpur local police station, has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death, a police officer said.

Santanu's father claimed that his son was a BJP activist and had been missing since Friday night. He claimed Santanu was murdered.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said Santanu was an active BJP member who had received threats from certain people in the area due to his party affiliation.

The West Bengal opposition leader called for a high-level investigation into the incident, which occurred just before the polls.

In response, TMC MLA Ajit Maity accused the BJP of needing such 'bodies' before every election and claimed that the party was being falsely implicated. ''We heard he had some disputes with some members of his family. We have asked the local police station for post-mortem of the body. Let the truth come out,'' Maity said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024