Confident of winning Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur constituency by over 5 lakh votes: Nitin Gadkari

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:29 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence on Saturday in winning the election by more than 5 lakh votes in the upcoming parliamentary polls. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I am confident that I will win this election by more than 5 lakh votes. You all have loved me, whatever work I have been able to do in the country is because of your love and support, whatever work I have, the credit for it goes to the party workers and the public. I have never forgotten Nagpur and I will never forget it even."

He further said that whatever work he could achieve as Road Transport and Highways Minister, the credit went to the voters who elected him to power. "In the past 10 years, I have done development work worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Nagpur, this is a newsreel. The real movie is yet to start, I promise you that I will take Nagpur to the best cities in the world," he further said.

He further asserted that BJP workers have a right over his political legacy. He said, "None of my sons are in politics. I told my sons that if they want to join politics, they should first paste posters on walls and work at the ground level. BJP workers have a right over my political legacy."

BJP has decided to field Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Nagpur seat. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The BJP has declared four lists for Lok Sabha elections so far which had names of 291 party candidates. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The BJP-led NDA is keen to win over 400 seats (ANI)

