Slovak ex-minister Korcok leading first-round presidential vote

Former Slovak foreign minister Ivan Korcok led the first round of voting in a presidential election on Saturday after 85.6% of voting districts had been counted, statistics office data showed.

Projections have shown Korcok advancing to a run-off vote against parliament's chairman Peter Pellegrini, who heads the second biggest party in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

