Slovak ex-minister Korcok leading first-round presidential vote
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 04:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 04:20 IST
Former Slovak foreign minister Ivan Korcok led the first round of voting in a presidential election on Saturday after 85.6% of voting districts had been counted, statistics office data showed.
Projections have shown Korcok advancing to a run-off vote against parliament's chairman Peter Pellegrini, who heads the second biggest party in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
