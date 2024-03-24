Left Menu

AAP workers protest on ITO bridge, removed by police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 13:12 IST
Aam Aadmi Party workers on Sunday demonstrated on the ITO foot-over bridge in protest against the arrest of their leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

The party workers shouted slogans against the BJP, which rules the Centre, and thus, governs the probe agency Enforcement Directorate which arrested the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday.

The protesters, who hung a banner that read ''Main Bhi Kejriwal'' from the bridge, were removed from the spot by the Delhi Police.

''We removed five to six workers from a foot-over bridge in ITO to maintain law and order,'' a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also led a protest against Kejriwal, demanding strict punishment against him in the excise policy case, in which he has been arrested. The party workers also burned an effigy of the Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

