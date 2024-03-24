SP's Dharmendra Yadav booked for MCC violation over motorcade
A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party candidate for Lok Sabha polls Dharmendra Yadav for alleged violation of the model code of conduct for elections in Azamgarh district, a police official said on Sunday.
While travelling in Mehnagar assembly constituency of the district on March 22, Yadav's motorcade had more vehicles than those permitted by the Election Commission, the official claimed.
Superintendent of Police (city) Shailendra Lal said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, not more than 10 vehicles can run in the convoy of candidates. There were more than 42 vehicles in Yadav's convoy, he said, adding a case was registered against him at Mehnagar police station on March 22.
