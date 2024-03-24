Left Menu

SP's Dharmendra Yadav booked for MCC violation over motorcade

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 24-03-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 17:22 IST
SP's Dharmendra Yadav booked for MCC violation over motorcade
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party candidate for Lok Sabha polls Dharmendra Yadav for alleged violation of the model code of conduct for elections in Azamgarh district, a police official said on Sunday.

While travelling in Mehnagar assembly constituency of the district on March 22, Yadav's motorcade had more vehicles than those permitted by the Election Commission, the official claimed.

Superintendent of Police (city) Shailendra Lal said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, not more than 10 vehicles can run in the convoy of candidates. There were more than 42 vehicles in Yadav's convoy, he said, adding a case was registered against him at Mehnagar police station on March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024