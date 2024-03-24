Left Menu

People from PoK also want to join Hindustan post scrapping of Article 370, says MP CM

That party created fear of bloodbath when article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 but the lies of Congress were exposed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.He also accused the Congress of trying to set a false narrative of potential clashes between Hindus and Muslims and the division of the country into pieces after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:05 IST
People from PoK also want to join Hindustan post scrapping of Article 370, says MP CM
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suggested that even people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are keen to join Hindustan due to the improved situation in Kashmir post the scrapping of Article 370. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Barwani, Yadav accused the Congress of raising the bogie of violence post the abrogation of the article that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. ''Congress makes Hindus and Muslims fight against each other. That party created fear of bloodbath when article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir (in August 2019) but the lies of Congress were exposed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

He also accused the Congress of trying to set a false narrative of potential clashes between Hindus and Muslims and the division of the country into pieces after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. No clash occurred between Hindus and Muslims. Article 370 washed away in the Jhelum river and it even crossed Pakistan, Yadav said.

''After the revocation of Article 370, the situation in Kashmir became so good that even the people of Pak Occupied Kashmir are saying that we also have to.....'' he said amid replies of ''Hindustan mein milna hai''. ''I am not saying it, they (people of POK) are saying this,'' Yadav added.

The MP chief minister further said it was unfortunate that India was divided after Independence and the Congress made Hindus and Muslims fight against each other.

''Today's India wants to give a befitting reply to Pakistan in its own language,'' he added.

Yadav also attacked Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, saying the person who talked about eradicating corruption has landed in jail on charges of graft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024