Left Menu

BJP has not taken donations but done extortion: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 24-03-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 20:29 IST
BJP has not taken donations but done extortion: Akhilesh Yadav
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the issue of electoral bonds and said the ruling party has not taken ''chanda'' (donations) but done ''vasooli'' (extortion).

''Even the people now know how the BJP used the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other organisations to put pressure to not take donations (chanda) but to do extortion (vasooli),'' Yadav told journalists here.

''It has come to notice in many cases that when the ED, CBI, Income Tax put pressure, money went to the account of the BJP. Those in power are not taking donations but are doing extortion,'' he alleged.

The former chief minister said that electoral bonds have maligned the BJP's name.

''Those who claimed to be nationalist party, those who called themselves a party with a difference, allegations are being made against them,'' Yadav said, adding action is being taken against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the opposition to divert attention from these allegations.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. CDN AS AS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024