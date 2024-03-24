Lok Sabha polls: SP fields S T Hasan from Moradabad, changes its Bijnor candidate

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday renominated its Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad S T Hasan from the same seat and changed its Bijnor candidate by fielding Deepak Saini, the son of a party MLA.

The party announced the names in a post on X.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Yashveer Singh as its candidate from Bijnor.

However, on Sunday, it named Deepak Saini as its candidate for the seat. He is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur assembly segment that comes under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.

The Samajwadi Party has so far released seven lists, announcing candidates for 48 seats. As part of a seat-sharing deal with the SP, the Congress will contest in 17 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The All India Trinamool Congress will contest in the Bhadohi seat.

The SP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and won five seats in the state. The BSP won 10 seats while the RLD failed to open its account. This time, the BSP is contesting the elections alone while RLD has joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

The state will see voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

