Cong, Left field candidates in Cooch Behar, pre-poll alliance talks suffer jolt

As the Congress and the Left Front fielded candidates for Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, talks for a pre-poll alliance between the two INDIA bloc partners in West Bengal suffered a jolt.

The Left Front has nominated All India Forward Bloc's Nitish Chandra Roy as its candidate for the seat, while the Congress fielded Piya Roy Choudhury.

When asked about the Cooch Behar seat, neither the Congress leaders nor the Left Front functionaries wanted to comment.

TMC's Jagadish Chandra Basunia and sitting BJP MP Nisith Pramanik are also in the fray.

West Bengal Congress chief and Baharampur MP Adhir Chowdhury recently told reporters that his party was in favour of an alliance with the Left Front in the state.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said on Sunday that they will not field candidates for Malda Uttar and Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seats and will leave these constituencies for the Congress for the greater interest of the alliance.

"We need to thwart the falsehood and lies peddled by corrupt and undemocratic TMC and the communal agenda of fascist BJP in this election. Hence, we need to put up a united fight. The Left will put all its might to defeat the evil forces and help secular democratic forces like the Congress," Bose said in Malda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)