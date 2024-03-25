FACTBOX-Seven US Senate races to watch in 2024

Democrats face a tough fight in the Nov. 5 election preserving their narrow 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate, as they are defending several incumbents in Republican-leaning states.

Tuesday's primaries in Ohio - one of three states regarded as toss-ups by nonpartisan election forecasters - have helped to set the field for November. Below are some Senate races to watch: OHIO: DEMOCRAT DEFENDING SEAT IN TRUMP-SUPPORTING STATE

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is defending his seat in a state that voted for Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Businessman Bernie Moreno, who garnered an endorsement from the former president and a weekend rally appearance by Trump days before Tuesday's primary, defeated Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Senator Matt Dolan. PENNSYLVANIA: RETURN OF MCCORMICK

Republicans are eyeing Pennsylvania as a possible opportunity in the perennially competitive state. Democrat Bob Casey is running for reelection, where Republican Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, is vying for the seat. McCormick ran for the Senate in 2022, but lost the Republican primary to television personality Mehmet Oz, who had been endorsed by Trump. Oz went on to lose his race against Democrat John Fetterman.

Pennsylvania's primaries will be held on April 23. MARYLAND: REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER

Larry Hogan, the Republican former governor of Maryland and a vocal Trump critic, announced on Feb. 9 he would run for an open Senate seat. Though Maryland has not elected a Republican senator since 1970, Hogan was a popular governor and polling suggests the race will be competitive. David Trone, a congressman and alcohol retailer, and Angela Alsobrooks, a county executive, are seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat.

Maryland's primaries will be held on May 14. MONTANA: VULNERABLE DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT

Democrat Jon Tester is defending his seat in a state that backed Trump during the 2020 election. Tim Sheehy, a military veteran who founded an aerial firefighting company, is running as a Republican and has drawn the support of other party members in the Senate.

Representative Matt Rosendale, who lost to Tester in 2018, said on Feb. 9 he would also seek the Republican nomination, potentially setting up a divisive primary fight. But Trump endorsed Sheehy that day and Rosendale dropped out of the race less than a week later. Rosendale later said he would not seek reelection to his House seat. Montana's primaries will be held on June 4.

NEW JERSEY: LOOKING TO REPLACE MENENDEZ Several Democrats are eyeing the seat occupied by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, including Representative Andy Kim. Menendez, who was indicted by federal prosecutors on bribery charges, with fresh obstruction of justice charges unsealed this month, said in a video message on Thursday he would not seek reelection as a Democrat. But he suggested he could run for reelection as an independent. New Jersey's primaries will be held on June 4. Democrats are strongly favored to hold the seat in November.

UTAH: CROWDED REPUBLICAN PRIMARY Utah is an open seat, with Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a prominent Trump critic and onetime party presidential nominee, having said he will not seek reelection. Unlikely to swing to Democratic hands, the state is expected to feature a crowded Republican primary field. Republicans seeking the seat include the former speaker of the state's House of Representatives, Brad Wilson; U.S. Representative John Curtis; and Brent Orrin Hatch, the son of the senator who held the seat for 42 years before Romney.

Utah's primaries will be held on June 25. ARIZONA: SINEMA DROPS OUT Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema said on March 5 she would not seek reelection in Arizona, reducing the risk of a three-way race and setting the stage for Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, a progressive, to face off against a Republican candidate. The Republicans seeking the nomination include Kari Lake, who had been endorsed by Trump during her unsuccessful 2022 run for governor, and Mark Lamb, a county sheriff.

Though Lake is considered the leading candidate and has amassed endorsements from some Senate Republicans, she has also been embroiled in disputes with other Republicans, including the former head of the state Republican Party. Arizona's primaries will be held on July 30.

