Left Menu

People fed up with BJP, its hollow promises: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday said that people are fed up with the BJP, which made false and hollow promises and have decided to vote for the SP. Talking to reporters in Saifai on the occasion of Holi, Yadav said, Everyone is fed up with the BJP. The promises BJP made were false and hollow.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 25-03-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 09:35 IST
People fed up with BJP, its hollow promises: Shivpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday said that people are fed up with the BJP, which made ''false and hollow'' promises and have decided to vote for the SP. Talking to reporters in Saifai on the occasion of Holi, Yadav said, ''Everyone is fed up with the BJP. Inflation, taxes, unemployment and corruption are at its peak. The promises BJP made were false and hollow. This time people will ensure victory for the SP candidates.'' ''If we win UP, BJP will be wiped out,'' he added.

Candidates on remaining seats will be declared soon, the SP national general secretary said Asked whether there are chances of his son, Aditya Yadav, contesting from Buduan in his place, Yadav said, ''As of now, It's I who would be contesting.'' ''Whatever directions the party will give, I will follow,'' he said.

Yadav has been declared party candidate from Budaun seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024