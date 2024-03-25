Left Menu

Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket

Bharat Chandra Narah, MLA of Nowboicha in Assam, resigned from Congress after the party announced a different candidate for Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Narah was hopeful for his wife's nomination. He sent a one-line resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier, he had also resigned from the chairman position of Assam Congress' media cell.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:23 IST
Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, resigned from the Congress on Monday.

The resignation comes two days after Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Narah was hopeful that his party would nominate his wife Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat.

He sent a one-line resignation letter, which he shared with PTI, to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

''I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect,'' the MLA said in the letter.

On Sunday, Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024