Left Menu

CPI(M)-Cong backed panel wins Tripura Bar Association elections

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:50 IST
CPI(M)-Cong backed panel wins Tripura Bar Association elections
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M)-Congress backed 'Save Constitution Forum' won the elections of Tripura Bar Association by defeating BJP-Tipra Motha panel 'Aainjebi Unnayan Mancha'.

Tripura Bar Association is the biggest lawyers association in the state.

Mrinal Kanti Biswas (Congress) and Koushik Indu (CPIM), who contested under the banner of Save Constitution Forum were elected as president and secretary of Tripura Bar Association in the elections held on Sunday, said Returning Officer, Sandeep Dutta Chowdhury on Monday.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury congratulated the victory of Save Constitution Forum in the elections of Tripura Bar Association.

''This should not be merely seen as the election of a few hundred number of legal minds but the reflection of our Indian people who are feeling immensely worried and insecure under the ruling dispensation of our country'', he said.

''This verdict is a decisive sign of the collective will of common masses before the Lok Sabha election...'' Chaudhury added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024