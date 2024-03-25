Left Menu

Netanyahu may cancel Israeli delegation to US over UN Gaza vote, media say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington if the United States does not veto a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli news media reported on Monday. A high-level delegation is due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

25-03-2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington if the United States does not veto a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli news media reported on Monday.

A high-level delegation is due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. There was no immediate comment or confirmation from Netanyahu's office on the report, which was carried by numerous Israeli media outlets.

Parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of trying to divert attention away from a rift in his coalition over a military conscription bill at the expense of ties with the United States. "It's shocking irresponsibility from a prime minister who has lost it," Lapid wrote on social media platform X.

