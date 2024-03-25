Shiv Sena's list of candidates will be out in day or two: Rahul Shewale

A list of Shiv Sena candidates for Lok Sabha elections will be declared in a day or two, party leader Rahul Shewale said on Monday.

He said discussions have taken place within the Mahayuti alliance and a decision would be taken soon.

The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. Shewale said Shiv Sena's stand is ''400 par with Balasaheb's vichar'', referring to the NDA's aim to cross the 400 mark in Lok Sabha.

''The list will be out in a day or two,'' he added. A two-time MP from Mumbai South Central constituency and confidant of Eknath Shinde, Shewale is also a likely candidate from the same constituency. Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has so far declared 23 candidates for Maharashtra which will vote in five phases. However, Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, are yet to announce their nominees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)