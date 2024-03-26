Left Menu

Trump urges Israel to 'finish up' Gaza offensive, warns about global support fading

According to the newspapers transcript of the interview, Trump said Israel made a very big mistake in releasing photos and videos of its offensive in Gaza, commenting the countrys public image is in ruin.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-03-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 02:40 IST
Trump urges Israel to 'finish up' Gaza offensive, warns about global support fading

Former US President Donald Trump said he would have responded the same way as Israel did after the October 7 attack by Hamas but urged the country to ''finish up'' its offensive in Gaza and ''get this over with'', warning about international support fading.

''You have to finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You've got to get it done,'' he said in an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. ''We've got to get to peace. You can't have this going on, and I will say Israel has to be very careful because you are losing a lot of the world. You are losing a lot of support.'' Trump, who earlier this month became the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, brought up global criticism of Israel's offensive even as he has repeatedly attacked President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict. According to the newspaper's transcript of the interview, Trump said ''Israel made a very big mistake'' in releasing photos and videos of its offensive in Gaza, commenting the country's public image is ''in ruin''. A video shared of the interview does not show those comments. ''That's a terrible portrait. It's a very bad picture for the world,'' Trump said. ''I think Israel wanted to show that it's tough, but sometimes you shouldn't be doing that.'' The Israel Hayom is widely seen as a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Soon after the attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages, Trump denounced Netanyahu for allegedly letting him down while he was in the White House. He also said Netanyahu ''was not prepared'' for the deadly incursion from Gaza.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Trump also again suggested that American Jews were wrong to support Democrats, days after being criticised by some Jewish advocates for saying Jewish Democrats were being disloyal to their religion. He alleged that Biden ''supports the enemy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024