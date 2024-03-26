Left Menu

Stalin canvasses voters in Thoothukudi, clicks selfies with locals

PTI | Thoothukudi | Updated: 26-03-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 13:19 IST
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday visited a local vegetable market here and canvassed voters ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He was accompanied by his sister and local MP Kanimozhi, also the party's candidate for the LS election from here, and state ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Geetha Jeevan.

On Tuesday morning, he met people and vegetable vendors at the market here and also posed for selfies with many of them. He was seen shaking hands with some of them.

Earlier, on Monday evening, at a public meeting in neighbouring Tirunelveli, Stalin had announced that the state government would move the Supreme Court against Centre's 'refusal' to grant a Rs 37,000 crore relief package, sought in the wake of the December 2023 floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

