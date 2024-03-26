Left Menu

Indian-origin eminent mathematician & founder director of General Motors passes at 76

Dr T N Subramaniam, an eminent mathematician of Indian origin who was a founder and director of American auto giant General Motors, passed away here on Tuesday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:37 IST
Dr T N Subramaniam, an eminent mathematician of Indian origin who was a founder and director of American auto giant General Motors, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 76.

Subramaniam, who migrated to the US in 1979, was renowned in academic circles in India and the US. He leaves behind him a rich legacy of mathematical models and theories for the world of maths.

He was hired by General Motors to build mathematical models for GM cars.

Later, he founded the Route One company for the automotive manufacturing company, which handles auto-financing for all GM cars and GPS systems. He was the architect of the server for the site for General Motors in Troy, Michigan, in the US.

The then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also met him personally while on tour and encouraged him to be innovative and do things that the country could be proud of him.

Subramaniam is survived by his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, who work for the Biden administration in the state of Maryland in the US.

He also leaves behind his only younger brother, TN Ashok, International Blogger of TNA Talk and former Editor (Economics) of Press Trust of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

