Left Menu

Manipur education minister to contest LS polls as BJP candidate

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:21 IST
Manipur education minister to contest LS polls as BJP candidate
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday nominated Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP and Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The contestant, aged 59, is the son of former Union minister Thounaojam Chaoba Singh.

The former IPS officer is now an MLA from the Nambol assembly constituency in Bishnupur district. The announcement comes two days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that the BJP would win by a huge margin in the state. BJP candidate Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh is pitted against Congress nominee Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in the Inner Manipur seat.

The saffron party has decided not to contest from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency and extended its support to ally Naga People's Front nominee Kachui Timothy Zimik, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

The Inner Manipur seat and some areas of the Outer Manipur constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining segments of the Outer Manipur seat will go to poll in phase 2 on April 26.

Those living in camps in violence-hit Manipur will be allowed to vote from their temporary settlements, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on March 16, the day the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in the northeastern state since May last year have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives.

According to officials, over 25,000 people have been rescued by the security forces, while around 50,000 are living in camps following the unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024