Left Menu

Not enough money for campaigning as party accounts frozen: Congress

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:44 IST
Not enough money for campaigning as party accounts frozen: Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Tuesday said its candidates were facing a bit of a financial crunch while campaigning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls due to the party's accounts being frozen by the Central government.

Congress Working Committee member and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said that all party candidates ''were in a financial crunch.'' ''The party has had its accounts frozen and is unable to give us the kind of support we would have liked to have from our party.

''We have, nonetheless, very loyal and hardworking Congress workers everywhere who are doing what they can and when the Election Commission allows us to raise funds legally from the public, we will do so,'' Tharoor said.

He expressed confidence that the public will not let the Congress campaign stumble because of a lack of money.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan too pointed out that there was a lack of funds for the poll campaigning.

''We cannot provide funds to our workers like the BJP and the CPI(M) can. The people of Kerala know that. Through their votes they will show that democracy is more important than money and propaganda,'' he said.

Satheesan alleged that India was being ruled by a fascist government which froze the accounts of the main opposition party in the country -- ''it is something unheard of in the entire world''.

''We are fighting against such a fascist government, unlike the CPI(M),'' he contended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024