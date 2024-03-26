Case against BRS MLC K Kavitha is not politically motivated, it's a corruption case: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was not politically motivated and was a case of corruption after she alleged that the case against her was not a money laundering case but one of "political laundering". G Kishan Reddy said, "The case against BRS MLC K Kavitha is not politically motivated. It is a case of corruption, liquor scam and related to Delhi's AAP govt."

He further said that during the investigation, her name came up. "She went to Delhi and made a new group. She did business in liquor. She gave money to the AAP government. This has nothing to do with the Telangana BJP," he added.

Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday at the end of her ED custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case. "This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. One accused has joined the BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given 50 crore in electoral bonds. This is a political laundering case, we will come out clean," she claimed.

The Rouse Avenue Court sent BRS MLC K Kavitha to Judicial Custody till April 9, 2024. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while sending her to Tihar Jail for 14 days, also fixed hearing on Interim bail plea for April 1, 2024.

Kavitha appeared in court through Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, along with Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao and Deepak Nagar She had moved an interim bail application, citing that examinations of her 16-year-old son are about to begin. Enforcement Directorate, while requesting that the court send her to Judicial custody, stated that the arrestee (Kavitha) is highly influential and there is every likelihood that the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, which may hamper the ongoing investigation.

The department is still further investigating the role of the arrestee in the instant matter and is unearthing the further proceeds of crime and identifying the other persons who are involved or connected with the process or activities related to the proceeds of crime. Investigation into economic crimes is more complex than ordinary crimes, as economic offenders are resourceful and influential persons having deep roots in the society and commit the said crimes in a carefully planned and meticulous manner, thereby rendering the investigation process a complicated exercise.

Advocates Zoheb Hossain, Naveen Kumar Matta and Simon Benjamin appeared for Enforcement Directorate in the matter. During the hearing today, the accused, K Kavitha was produced physically before the court. She was produced at the end of ED remand period.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested K Kavitha MLC, Telangana Legislative Council on March 15, 2024, in the case of Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. A search was also conducted at the residence of K Kavitha in Hyderabad on March 15, 2024. During the search proceedings, the ED officials were obstructed by the relatives and associates of K Kavitha, said ED through a statement. ED has alleged that K Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy-formulation and implementation. In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying Rs. 100 Crore to the leaders of AAP. (ANI)

