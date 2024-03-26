Left Menu

Congress's Pala files nomination, confident of winning Shillong for fourth time

She is seeking re-election in the seat, which was earlier held by her brother, CM Conrad K Sangma, and father, former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sangma.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:21 IST
Congress's Pala files nomination, confident of winning Shillong for fourth time
  • Country:
  • India

State Congress president Vincent H Pala on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency and exuded confidence about winning the seat for a fourth time.

Interacting with reporters after filing the papers, he spoke about his achievements during the last 15 years and claimed that even the BJP workers would vote for him this time.

Pala claimed the Centre had put the ED and Income Tax Department after him, but still, he would not join the BJP.

''I trust and love the people of Meghalaya, I know I am here because of the people, and with that in mind, the people will vote for me,'' he said.

He said that the BJP supporters in the state have been deserted by the party as it did not field any candidate, and extended support to the NPP.

''The BJP voters will now vote for me,'' he claimed.

Pala alleged that in the BJP's rule, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer.

The Congress will try to see the gap between the rich and the poor is minimised, he said. He also attacked the ruling NPP of the state, and claimed that the party is run by the BJP leadership.

''Every decision taken by the NPP is a decision taken by the BJP. There is no difference between the two,'' he said.

Pala also claimed the BJP will lose big in the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

''The BJP will not get more than 200 seats, considering the infighting and polarisation that is happening,'' he claimed.

Meanwhile, NPP candidate Agatha K Sangma also filed her nomination papers in the Tura seat. She is seeking re-election in the seat, which was earlier held by her brother, CM Conrad K Sangma, and father, former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sangma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024